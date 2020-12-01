Netflix show The Crown has been creating a buzz ever since the release of its fourth season. The show narrates the story of the royal family of the UK especially focusing more on Princess Diana’s life and Prince Charles. However, the show is now being slammed by Paul Burrell for showing the wrong facts. Also Read - Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Are Seema & Sohail Khan in An Open Marriage? Twitter Curious to Know Why Are They Not Living Together!

Paul Burrell, who was a servant of the British Royal Household and latterly butler to Diana, Princess of Wales, recently spoke about how much Netflix's The Crown has got right and wrong facts. Since her death in 1997, Burrell has featured in the media in connection with her. The royal drama series introduced the character of Princess Diana in its latest run of episodes, played by Emma Corrin.

There have been mixed reviews about The Crown as a section of people have criticised the makers to check facts first. Speaking to The Sun, Paul Burrell (who knows the reality) claims that the depiction of Prince Charles and Diana's relationship troubles is approximately accurate. He said the portal: "Josh O'Connor who plays the role of Prince Charles, is shown as an uncaring, cold person. And I'm afraid that's what I saw behind closed doors. He was married to probably the most beautiful woman in the world. But he didn't look after her, and that's what comes across in The Crown."

Burrell accepted the cold relationship between Princess Diane and the Queen Mother. He said, “They didn’t have a very close relationship,” he claimed. “I heard her say Diana is ‘such a silly girl, doesn’t she realise, men have affairs’. That’s pretty telling, that it’s accepted and that’s what happens and you just put up with it. They got it right in The Crown.”

However, Paul claimed that other details in the web series were inaccurate. He clarified that Diana did not in fact choose her own engagement ring. He stated that the Queen’s frosty marital relationship was also exaggerated in The Crown and the declaration that they slept in separate beds was untrue.

Paul further said the dramatisation had other mistakes. “The Queen’s bedroom is not red and grand like they portrayed. It’s very humble with only a bed, two bedside tables and no flowers in it. Plus the Queen uses bottled water, not tap water, to clean her teeth”.