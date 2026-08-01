Pritam and Pedro actress Shruti Marathe makes SHOCKING revelation about getting replaced in a film: I was rejected because…’ | Exclusive

In an exclusive conversation with India.com, Shruti Marathe recalls a surprising experience from her career when she was replaced in a film.

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Shruti Marathe about getting replaced in a film (PC: File)

Actress Shruti Marathe has established herself as one of the most versatile and prominent talents across multiple regional film industries in Indian cinema, earning recognition for her impactful, performance-driven roles. Over the years, she has impressed audiences with memorable performances in films such as Sanai Choughade, Rama Madhav, Budhia Singh – Born to Run, and the blockbuster horror-comedy Munjya, consistently portraying characters that resonate with viewers across diverse audiences. Expanding her reach beyond regional cinema, Shruti made a notable pan-India appearance in the high-profile Tollywood action drama Devara: Part 1 alongside Jr. NTR, further strengthening her presence on the national stage. Most recently, she received widespread critical acclaim for her compelling portrayal of Shraddha Sardesai in Rajkumar Hirani, Arshad Warsi’ successful OTT series Pritam And Pedro, reinforcing her reputation as an exceptional performer seamlessly bridging Marathi and South Indian cinema with mainstream Hindi entertainment.

Shruti Marathe Shruti Marathe opens up about the biggest challenges she faced in the industry

During an exclusive interview with India.com, Shruti Marathe was asked about the biggest challenges she faced during her journey across different film industries as a female actor and a newcomer, and whether she had ever been replaced or rejected for a role. Responding to the question, Shruti said, “See replacements toh hote rehte hain, rejections and replacements are something that an actor can never miss, wo hote rehte hain and in fact after so many years of working you become a kith and kin person like auditions matter bhi nahi karte but having said that kabhi kabhi aisi problem ho jati hai like I’m not someone who will get into probably a group of people who just want to work with them, ye mujhse nahi hota aur shayad isi ki wajah se I had my problems in it like I can give my 100 percent once I know that I’ve got this project, rather than stay in touch with someone, be friends with someone just to get a work or role ye mujhse nahi hota hai, lekin aap mujhe ye confirmation de do ki aap ye film kar rahe ho, aap ye project kar rahe ho toh I will assure you that I will give my 100 percent and uski wajah se kaam aana, kaam jana, role mila reject hona ye sab cheezein hoti hain.”

Shruti further continued and said, “Marathi industry mein jaise I’ve been working for a really long time, there are no auditions forsake happened because I have been working there, but Hindi mein I have to auditions deke kaam milta hai like going for an audition, getting a call from a casting director saying ki it did not worked out is kind of a rejection that you still have to face and their is no one reason why I you were rejected, it is also about lots of other factors like they wanted a better actor, they was someone’s better known actor, not good looking, different look person, like kaafi cheezein hoti hai jiski wajah se wo audition aage nahi jata hai but still its like keep going and you can’t give up.”

Shruti Marathe reveals the surprising reason she was rejected for a film role

During the same conversation, Shruti revealed an unexpected reason for being rejected from a film, a revelation that may surprise many. She opened up about the incident and shared how the experience unfolded, offering a rare glimpse into the challenges she faced in the film industry. Shruti told, “There was a Hindi film you know where I was rejected for being too pretty, so this was something and I was like that can this also be the reason to reject someone like aap wakai andaaza nahi laga sakte ki kis cheez se aapko rejection mil sakta hai, you know a few years back it was very important for an actor that she should be good looking, she should be fair and slim, ye criterias the actually like and now because of OTT it has changed a lot and the main thing that it needed to know on OTT is that you know how to act, act kaise karna hai, baaki kuch nahi par jaise ki ab OTT picture mein aa gaya hai, interesting characters have also taken place on OTT, so again ek film ki casting ho rahi thi uske liye audition ho raha tha jo unhe kaafi accha lagta tha, bahut aage tak jaa chuka tha and usme mera hoga ya nahi hoga ye final call aana baki tha and later I got a call saying that aapka nahi hua because you are too pretty, I was like yaar ye kya reason hua, ye mere haath mein thodi hi hai and this was the reason for rejecting me and they didn’t pick me, they went with someone else, so aap wakai andaaza nahi le sakte ki aapko kab reject kiya jaa sakta hai, but the only good thing is I never got a call saying they rejected me because I can’t act and I’m happy for that kyunki, baaki ke reasons mere haath mein nahi hote.”