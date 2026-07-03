Pritam and Pedro review: Arshad Warsi and Vir Hirani shine in Rajkumar Hirani’s modern-era vs old-school cat-and-mouse chase

Pritam and Pedro offers an entertaining mix of comedy, emotion and suspense as Rajkumar Hirani explores cybercrime through an unlikely rivalry that keeps viewers invested till the end.

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Pritam and Pedro web series review (PC: Twitter)

Rajkumar Hirani enters the OTT space with Pritam and Pedro, and while the platform may be new for him, the heart of the storytelling remains comfortingly familiar. Instead of relying on loud action or complicated cybercrime jargon, the series chooses warmth, humour and relatable characters to tell an engaging story. At its core, it is a modern-era vs old-school cat-and-mouse chase that blends technology with human emotions. Backed by confident performances from Arshad Warsi and debutant Vir Hirani, the six-episode series offers an entertaining mix of comedy, mystery and emotion. It may not redefine the genre, but it leaves you smiling with its sincerity and simplicity.

Rajkumar Hirani brings his signature warmth to OTT

Pritam and Pedro marks Rajkumar Hirani’s first major venture into web series. Directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware, the show stars Arshad Warsi, Vir Hirani, Vikrant Massey, Mona Singh, Satyadeep Mishra, Shruti Marathe, Boman Irani and Vinod Nagpal.

Although cybercrime drives the narrative, the series never becomes overly technical. Instead, it presents a human story where emotions matter just as much as investigations. That is what makes it stand apart from many recent thrillers. For longtime Hirani fans, Pritam and Pedro feels both fresh and nostalgic. It explores a different genre while still carrying the filmmaker’s signature emotional storytelling. Even the background score, especially its violin-driven theme, quietly reminds you of the warmth associated with Hirani’s cult classics without directly copying them.

A missing tape recorder leads to an unexpected adventure

The story begins in Goa with Pritam Parker (Vir Hirani), an engineering dropout who now earns a living selling vacuum cleaners. Accompanied by his grandfather, he visits a police station to report a missing tape recorder containing priceless recordings of his late grandmother’s songs. The complaint initially receives little attention because the police are occupied with investigating a stolen ATM machine. However, everything changes when Pritam uses his hacking skills to crack the ATM case within minutes.

Inspector Pedro Gonsalves (Arshad Warsi) immediately recognises his talent and asks for his help. What starts as a small investigation gradually grows into a much bigger case involving cybercrime, political conspiracies and kidnapping. The transition from small everyday incidents to large-scale crimes feels smooth and keeps viewers invested throughout.

Writing keeps cybercrime accessible and engaging

One of the strongest aspects of Pritam and Pedro is its screenplay by master himself, Rajkumar Hirani along with Abhijat Joshi and Suyash Trivedi. Instead of overwhelming viewers with technical language, the writers simplify cybercrime through practical situations that almost anyone can understand. One of the standout moments arrives when Pritam explains how cyber attackers quietly gain access to personal information and invade people’s privacy.

The sequence feels informative without becoming preachy and adds genuine relevance to the story. The writing also deserves praise for balancing humour, suspense and emotion. Every episode introduces a fresh challenge while steadily building the larger mystery. Even a subtle conversation about children becoming addicted to the darker side of video games is handled with maturity instead of moralising.

Arshad Warsi and Vir Hirani form an effortless partnership

The biggest reason Pritam and Pedro works so well is the chemistry between its two leads. Arshad Warsi is completely at ease as Inspector Pedro Gonsalves. He plays the role with honesty, restraint and natural comic timing, making Pedro feel like someone you could actually meet rather than a larger-than-life police officer.

Vir Hirani delivers a confident debut and never looks overshadowed despite sharing the screen with experienced actors. What stands out most is that he never attempts to imitate any classic Hirani protagonist. Instead, he creates his own identity as Pritam with quiet confidence and emotional sincerity.

Vikrant Massey as Martin adds tension as the antagonist without turning the character into a caricature. Mona Singh, Satyadeep Mishra and Shruti Marathe provide solid support, although some of their characters could have benefited from additional screen time.

A special mention belongs to Boman Irani as Professor Fonseca. Fans familiar with Hirani’s previous collaborations with the actor might expect shades of Dean Asthana or Viru Sahastrabuddhe, but that never happens. Fonseca has a distinct personality of his own, and Boman plays him with remarkable ease. Despite having a relatively short role, he makes Professor Fonseca unforgettable, leaving a lasting impression long after his scenes are over.

It is yet another reminder of how effortlessly Boman can elevate even limited screen time into something memorable. Meanwhile, there are two special cameos in this web-series that will make you whistle and laugh-out-loud at the same time.

Direction and music quietly enhance the experience

Director Avinash Arun Dhaware handles the material with confidence and patience. He allows every character enough room to breathe instead of rushing from one twist to another. His storytelling feels natural and grounded, making Goa an important part of the narrative rather than just a scenic backdrop.

The music by Shantanu Moitra and Rupesh Mishra deserves equal appreciation. Their score beautifully complements the emotions on screen while bringing back the nostalgic musical flavour many associate with Rajkumar Hirani’s cinema. The violin-led background theme in particular creates a comforting familiarity that longtime fans will instantly recognise.

Final verdict

Pritam and Pedro does not aim to become the most intense cybercrime thriller on streaming. Instead, it succeeds by telling a heartfelt story about ordinary people navigating extraordinary situations. Its biggest achievement lies in balancing modern digital threats with old-school human values. The performances are consistently strong, the humour feels organic and the emotional beats land naturally without trying too hard.

There are moments where the pacing could have been tighter, and a few supporting characters deserved greater exploration, but these are minor concerns in an otherwise satisfying watch.

Rajkumar Hirani’s OTT debut may introduce audiences to cybercrime, but at its heart it remains a story about friendship, trust and kindness. Combined with memorable performances, thoughtful writing, engaging direction and a nostalgic musical score, Pritam and Pedro delivers a comforting binge that quietly stays with you.

Rating: 3.5/5 stars