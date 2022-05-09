Prithviraj trailer featuring Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar, Sonu Sood, Sanjay Dutt has been released on Monday, May 9. Ever since the first look of the film was announced fans have been eagerly waiting for the trailer. The film, directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi is Yash Raj Film’s latest magnum opus. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat have shown us how grand films and series can look like. Therefore, going by Prithviraj trailer, it looks like we are not out from the SLB set.Also Read - Akshay Kumar To Vidya Balan: Actors Who Will Not Be Seen In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 - Watch List

Prithviraj trailer is loaded with heavy-duty dialogues with large-scale epic drama. It has big war sequences, exuberant art direction. We are just hoping the film, releasing on June 3, does justice to the plot. Also Read - 'Familiar Yet Different': Vidya Balan Reacts to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Trailer, Netizens Ask For OG Manjulika’s Cameo

In the film, Akshay Kumar represents a historical character, Prithviraj as the film is based on the life of King Prithviraj Chauhan. Based on medieval poet Chand Bardai’s epic poem Prithviraj Raso, the period drama also features Manushi Chhillar. Her screen time is decent in the trailer and looks enchanting as she plays the role of Sanyogita, Prithviraj Chauhan’s wife. Also Read - 'You Made The Right Choice': Akshay Kumar Gets Support From Celebs as he Apologizes For Endorsing Pan Masala

Watch the trailer of Prithviraj here:

Prithviraj as a synergy of history, patriotism, the portrayal of the values that we should live by, and also tells a story of love that is rare to find. The film also stars Manav Vij, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, and Lalit Tiwari.