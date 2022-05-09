Prithviraj Trailer Reaction: Actor Akshay Kumar’s much hyped historical drama Prithviraj finally had its trailer released on May 9. The Dr ChandraPrakash Dwivedi directorial produced by YRF marks the debut of Miss World 2017, Manushi Chillar. Aditya Chopra’s magnum opus that was earlier delayed due to Omicron got a humungous reaction by netizens. As Akshay, YRF, Manushi and the cast shared the trailer on their respective social media handles, movie buffs came up with mixed responses. Check out this tweet by Akshay on his Twitter handle:Also Read - Prithviraj Trailer Gives Padmaavat Vibes, Akshay Kumar-Manushi Chhillar Bring a Large-Scale Epic Drama - Watch

शौर्य और वीरता की अमर कहानी… यह है कहानी सम्राट पृथ्वीराज चौहान की ।

Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 3rd June. pic.twitter.com/rHF24WTyPl — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 9, 2022

Prithviraj Gets Diverse Response From Netizens!

While the Akshay-Manushi starrer has been shot on a grand scale for mounting the epic saga, netizens somehow differed while reacting to the trailer. A fan wrote, "Trailer looks good . Had no hopes after teaser but it doesn't look that bad. Let's give it a chance. Prabhas has Adipurush. I hope he doesn't dub himself." Another fan replied to Akshay's tweet and stated, "A Combination of Bajirao mastani and Padmavat…I think @sanjayleela shoud direct it…i was thinking that it's a fan-made trailer but was posted by Akshay sir so I had to believe it…bahut bakwas trailer h yar." A netizen also tweeted, "My eyes my eyes!! Counting on #SonuSood to save this. . . . #YRF #Prithiviraj #PrithvirajTrailer #PrithvirajChauhan #AkshayKumar #ManushiChhillar #SanjayDutt. Check out the tweet reactions:

A Combination of Bajirao mastani and Padmavat…I think @sanjayLeela shoud direct it…i was thinking that it’s a fan-made trailer but was posted by Akshay sir so I had to believe it…bahut bakwas trailer h yar — Aquarius 🏺 (@0_Aquarius_1) May 9, 2022

Trailer looks good . Had no hopes after teaser but it doesn’t look that bad. Let’s give it a chance. Prabhas has Adipurush. I hope he doesn’t dub himself — suga chagamer (@SidharthTiwary3) May 9, 2022

Prithviraj Has a Grand Ensemble!

Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi known for grand historical epics like Chanakya and Pinjar has chosen a ensemble cast for Prithviraj. Sonu Sood, Sanjay Dutt and Manav Vij are among other prominent names in the film about the valiant Rajput warrior Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan essayed by Akshay. Manushi portrays his wife Princess Sanjukta. Sonu plays Prithviraj Chauhan’s best friend and poet Chandrabardai.

