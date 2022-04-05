Priya Prakash Varrier Hot Photo: Internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier is currently vacationing in Dubai. She recently dropped a hot picture in an orange bralette and denim shorts where she is seen flaunting her toned legs. Priya can be seen enjoying Dubai’s skyline while chilling in the balcony giving candid pose. She completed the look with a baby pink hat, sunglasses and white sneakers. Also known as the wink girl, Priya Prakash Varrier is the heartbeat of many hearts. She got viral in 2018 with her eye winking video from Oru Adaar Love that made her famous overnight.Also Read - Priya Prakash Varrier Grooves To Kacha Badam, Fans Say, 'No One Did It Better Than You'

Fans on the comment section praised the actor and wrote, ‘Haye garmi’ and another user wrote, ‘Why so hot’. Also Read - Priya Prakash Varrier Looks Scintillating in Sultry Black Dress And Dramatic Makeup, Fans Go Gaga Over Her Hot Look

Have a look at Priya Prakash Varrier’s Dubai picture here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priya Prakash Varrier💫 (@priya.p.varrier)

Also Read - Priya Prakash Varrier Drops Sensuous Self-Portraits in Latest Photoshoot, Fans Say 'Gorgeous'

A few days ago, Priya Prakash Varrier shared a video of herself dancing to the viral trend Kacha Badam. She styled her hair open and wore a casual printed top and shorts. She was seen smiling as the breeze ruffled her hair. The actor had captioned the photo, “Couldn’t resist this one!” and added a laughing emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priya Prakash Varrier💫 (@priya.p.varrier)

Watch this space for more updates on Priya Prakash Varrier!