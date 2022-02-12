Priya Prakash Varrier, commonly known as Wink Girl, is a well-known South Cinema (Malayalam) actor who is popular on social media. The actor recently shared a video of herself dancing to the viral song ‘Kacha Badam.’ Priya styled her hair open and wore a casual printed top and shorts. She was seen smiling as the breeze ruffled her hair. Sharing the post on Instagram, she captioned the photo, “Couldn’t resist this one!” and added a laughing emoji.Also Read - Priya Prakash Varrier Looks Scintillating in Sultry Black Dress And Dramatic Makeup, Fans Go Gaga Over Her Hot Look

Take a look at Priya’s trending dance video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priya Prakash Varrier💫 (@priya.p.varrier)

Also Read - Priya Prakash Varrier Drops Sensuous Self-Portraits in Latest Photoshoot, Fans Say 'Gorgeous'

In her western attire, the actor danced to Bengali beats of the song composed by Bhuban, and her fans couldn’t take their gaze away from the ‘expression queen.’ Priya’s social media posts, particularly her dance videos, frequently make headlines. Fans expressed their love and admiration for her in the comments section following her recent dance video. Also Read - Check Movie Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

One of the users wrote, “No one did it better than you.” While others reacted with heart and fire emojis, some called her cute. Well, we couldn’t argue much on that.

Watch this space for more updates.