Priya Prakash Varrier latest hot pics: South Indian actor Priya Prakash Varrier has set the internet on fire with her latest pictures on Instagram. She has dropped a set of two new images on social media and the fans can’t resist praising her beauty. Priya, who became an internet sensation with her ‘wink’ image a few years back, continues to entertain the fans with her stunning photoshoot on social media. Also Read - Abhijeet Sawant's Shocking Claims About Indian Idol 12, Eliminations, And Love For Pawandeep Rajan | Video

In her new photoshoot that is now going viral on Instagram, Priya is seen posing for photos with some killer expressions on her face. In one picture, she simply looks into the camera with a hand on her chin, while in another, she embraces herself as the loose strands of her curly hair cover her face. Both the pictures show Priya in a beautiful no make-up look. She simply called her post a ‘self-portrait’ and shared the pictures on Instagram. Check it out here:

Priya has been ruling the hearts of her fans ever since a still from her movie went viral in which she could be seen dressed as a schoolgirl and posing with a wink in the photo. After her viral picture, she received many offers for commercials and was approached to make her film debut across many other film industries.

Priya will soon be seen making her debut in the Telugu film industry with Crack, a film that features her opposite popular actor Nitin. Apart from that, she is already a successful influencer and model and has been using her social media platforms to model for various commercials and simply to entertain her fans.

