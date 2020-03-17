Malayalam actor Priya Prakash Varrier is an avid social media user. She often takes to her Instagram handle to share photos of herself. Though she is away from movies and shooting amid Coronavirus outbreak, she knows who to keep her fans updated about her routine. Recently, Priya shared a hot and sexy picture of herself and we bet you can’t afford to miss it! Also Read - Malayalam Hot Actor Priya Prakash Varrier Paints The Town Red in Gorgeous Dress And Contagious Smile

Priya Prakash Varrier donned a sexy shimmery short dress. She paired the dress with a black inner. She finished her look with a pair of golden earrings and shimmery makeup. Her hair was styled in soft curls and was tied upwards. The actor has been making the headlines for her relationship with Oru Adaar Love co-star Roshan Abdul Rahoof.

While sharing the pictures on Instagram, she captioned it as, "Only from the heart can you touch the sky!"

See hot pics here:

View this post on Instagram Only from the heart can you touch the sky! A post shared by Priya Prakash Varrier💫 (@priya.p.varrier) on Mar 14, 2020 at 5:28am PDT

View this post on Instagram ✨ A post shared by Priya Prakash Varrier💫 (@priya.p.varrier) on Mar 16, 2020 at 12:39am PDT

On the work front, Priya Prakash Varrier has two Bollywood projects, Sridevi Bungalow, and Love Hackers. She will also be seen in Sandalwood with the upcoming movie Vishnupriya.