Priya Sachdev moves Delhi HC, files Rs 20 crore defamation case against Sanjay Kapur's sister, alleges...

Priya Sachdev files a case against her sister-in-law, Mandhira Kapur, for defamation. Read details inside.

In the world of high-profile families, legal disputes often unfold under intense public scrutiny, and they are often making headlines for both their personal relationships and financial matters. One such case has been that of late Sanjay Kapur’s wealth inheritance. As per new developments, a fresh controversy has now emerged within the Kapur family. Priya Sachdev Kapur, the widow of industrialist Sunjay Kapur, has approached the Delhi High Court with a massive defamation claim against her sister-in-law, Mandhira Kapur. This development marks another dramatic chapter in the ongoing inheritance battle surrounding Sunjay Kapur’s estate.

Rs 20 Crore Defamation Suit Filed

On Thursday, Priya Sachdeva Kapur filed a civil defamation suit before the Delhi High Court seeking Rs 20 crore in damages against Mandhira Kapur Smith and podcast host Pooja Chaudhari. According to the suit, Priya claimed that statements made about her through podcasts, interviews, social media posts and republished online content have seriously harmed her reputation and caused emotional distress.

Priya has sought a decree for damages amounting to Rs 20 crore for the alleged loss of reputation, mental agony, and social humiliation.

What Triggered the Complaint?

Back in June 2025, Sunjay Kapur took his last breath in London. In August, Karisma Kapoor, who was married to him from 2003 to 2016, sued Priya on her children’s behalf, claiming Priya had fabricated Sunjay’s will, keeping their two children out of their inheritance.

Later, Mandhira appeared on Pooja Chaudhari’s podcast, InControversial with Pooja Chaudhri, where she made claims allegedly derogatory to Priya. The suit states that such content appeared in interviews, podcasts and on social media and was later widely shared and republished across online platforms.

Priya Kapur’s Ongoing Legal Battle

Priya married Sunjay Kapur in 2017 and later welcomed their son. In this legal inheritance battle of late Sanjay Kapur, she has been sued by Sunjay’s kids with Karisma, Kiaan Raj and Samara, who allege that the will submitted by Priya is not authentic but rather fabricated, designed to keep them out of their inheritance.

Priya Sachdev, who recently filed a criminal defamation complaint against Sunjay Kapur’s sister, Mandhira Kapur Smith, and another individual, urged the court to grant injunctions restraining Mandhira and the podcast host from publishing or circulating any further allegedly defamatory content against her. She even directed them to remove the existing material from digital and social media platforms.

