Priyadarshan breaks silence on Akshaye Khanna’s ‘difficult’ image after Drishyam 3 controversy

Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna has been firmly in the spotlight for over a month now, ever since Dhurandhar hit theatres. His gripping turn as Rehman Dakait in Aditya Dhar’s film reminded audiences why he is considered one of Hindi cinema’s most dependable performers. With praise pouring in from fans and critics alike, expectations around his next move were naturally high.

That’s when the internet was caught off guard by reports claiming Akshaye had walked out of Ajay Devgn’s much-anticipated Drishyam 3. Producer Kumar Mangat later confirmed that Jaideep Ahlawat had stepped into the role and hinted that success may have gone to Akshaye’s head. The statement sparked fresh debate around the actor’s work ethic and reputation. But now, filmmaker Priyadarshan has added a very different perspective to the conversation.

Was Akshaye Khanna always labelled ‘difficult’?

Priyadarshan, who has worked closely with Akshaye in films like Hungama (2003) and Hulchul (2004), revealed that even he was warned against casting the actor early in his career. Speaking to Mid-Day, the director recalled his first collaboration with Akshaye in Doli Saja Ke Rakhna (1998).

“In my first film with Akshaye Khanna, everybody had discouraged me from signing him on. They said he is difficult and moody,” Priyadarshan said. “But I fell in love with him from the first film itself.”

Contrary to the rumours, Priyadarshan described Akshaye as punctual, professional and deeply committed to his work. “If I called him at 5 am, he would be there on time. I never found him difficult. He is a darling, and we’ve never had a bitter moment together in the six films we did,” he added.

How does Akshaye handle criticism?

The filmmaker also spoke about Akshaye’s attitude towards fame and feedback. According to Priyadarshan, the actor remains largely unaffected by the noise around him. “He is least bothered by criticism,” he said, suggesting that Akshaye prefers to let his work speak for itself.

What did the Drishyam 3 producer say?

Earlier, Drishyam 3 producer Kumar Mangat had offered a blunt take on Akshaye’s exit while speaking to HT City. He claimed that sometimes actors in ensemble films start believing the film worked solely because of them. Referring to their past association, Mangat said, “When I had made Section 375 (2019) with Akshaye, he had no work for four years… Achanak success sar pe chadh gayi.”

What’s next for Akshaye Khanna?

While Akshaye is no longer part of Drishyam 3, his line-up remains packed. He is expected to return as Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar 2, slated for release on March 19. Additionally, the actor will be seen playing Asuraguru Shukracharya in Prashanth Varma’s upcoming film Mahakali.

For now, as opinions clash and narratives differ, one thing is clear: Akshaye Khanna continues to be one of Bollywood’s most talked-about actors, both on and off the screen.