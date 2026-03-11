Home

Priyadarshan breaks silence on ‘poor education’ remark about Rajpal Yadav, says, ‘Never seen such…’

Filmmaker Priyadarshan clears the air about his remarks on Rajpal Yadav’s “education,” explaining it was about innocence and street smarts, not formal schooling.

Filmmaker Priyadarshan recently addressed the buzz around his comment regarding actor Rajpal Yadav’s “poor education.” Speaking exclusively to HT City, the veteran director clarified that his words were taken out of context. “Actually, I didn’t mean that. See, education is something we learn from the street and something we learn from books, too. Now I just meant that (street smartness), maybe because education is also awareness. This is what I meant,” he explained.

The comment had stirred reactions because it coincided with a tough week for Rajpal, who was asked to surrender in connection with a cheque-bouncing case but was later released. When asked about Priyadarshan’s statement, the actor had earlier said, “This is completely wrong. Priyanji doesn’t know me. I am a well-educated guy.”

What Priyadarshan meant by “education”

The director clarified that his observation was about innocence and simplicity, not academic qualifications. “Maybe he comes from a village and the people in the village are so innocent, they don’t understand… You should be able to discriminate between the right people and the wrong people. That is education in a very broad way,” Priyadarshan explained.

He added, “I didn’t mean to insult him or anything. So I said that because I’ve never seen such an innocent person in my life like Rajpal… innocence comes out of lack of education in the broader sense.”

Praising Rajpal Yadav’s talent

Priyadarshan also took a moment to praise Rajpal Yadav for his talent and resilience. The two have collaborated on some of Bollywood’s most iconic comedies, including Bhagam Bhaag, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and Malamaal Weekly, which recently marked 20 years since its release.

The filmmaker expressed confidence in Rajpal’s career revival, saying, “After Bhooth Bangla releases, I believe Rajpal will spring back as one of the biggest stars of comedy… because he’s done a fantastic job for me in this film.”

Priyadarshan emphasized that education doesn’t only mean formal schooling. In his words, true awareness comes from life experiences, understanding people, and navigating the challenges of the industry. Rajpal’s trustful and simple nature is a testament to this broader idea of education, he explained.

About Bhooth Bangla

Fans can now look forward to the release of Bhooth Bangla, where Priyadarshan believes Rajpal will deliver a standout performance. The film is set to showcase the actor’s comedic timing and ability to win hearts, reinforcing his place as one of Bollywood’s beloved comic actors.

With over two decades of collaboration between Priyadarshan and Rajpal Yadav, the duo has become synonymous with slapstick and situational comedy in Bollywood. Their partnership has produced unforgettable laughs, making the filmmaker’s clarification even more significant in maintaining mutual respect and admiration.

