Priyadarshan reveals why he quit Hera Pheri 3, alleges Firoz Nadiadwala insulted him repeatedly: ‘Could’ve made it bigger than…’

Filmmaker Priyadarshan has finally spoken about his decision to walk away from Hera Pheri 3. He alleged that producer Firoz Nadiadwala repeatedly insulted him over the years, which played a major role in his exit.

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Priyadarshan reveals why he quit Hera Pheri 3 (PC: Twitter)

The future of Hera Pheri 3 seems to be getting more uncertain with every passing week. After reports confirmed that director Priyadarshan was no longer associated with the much-awaited comedy sequel, the veteran filmmaker has now broken his silence on what led his decision to exit from Hera Pheri 3. In a recent interview, Priyadarshan claimed that his exit was not a sudden decision but the result of long-standing differences, repeated insults, and more. His remarks have once again brought the film into the spotlight, leaving fans wondering what lies ahead for one of Bollywood’s most loved franchises. While the filmmaker has made several serious allegations, the producer has previously confirmed only that Priyadarshan is no longer directing the film. Here’s everything Priyadarshan said about his departure.

Priyadarshan says repeated insults pushed him to leave Hera Pheri 3

Speaking to Mid-day in an exclusive, Priyadarshan alleged that producer Firoz Nadiadwala had insulted him on several occasions during their association. According to the filmmaker, he was told that his original cut of Hera Pheri looked like “a poor man’s version” and that extensive editing had been required after he delivered the film. Priyadarshan also claimed that Firoz had urged Akshay Kumar not to make Hera Pheri 3 with him. He said that despite these experiences, he initially agreed to direct the third installment because he believed the franchise had the potential to become one of India’s biggest comedy films.

The director added that Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal were enthusiastic after hearing his narration and had encouraged him to take charge of the project. Priyadarshan revealed, “Firoz told Akshay, ‘You have the right to make Hera Pheri 3, but never make it with Priyadarshan. That’s my only request.’ He has insulted me so many times — he told me that my cut of Hera Pheri [2000] looked like a poor man’s version, that he had to edit my five-hour movie.” However, he eventually decided that continuing under the circumstances was no longer possible.

‘Could’ve made Hera Pheri 3 bigger than Dhurandhar’: Priyadarshan

Director Priyadarshan has opened up about his exit from Hera Pheri 3, claiming he could have turned the much-awaited sequel into a film even “bigger than Dhurandhar”. He also revealed, “I initially agreed to do the third part with Akshay because I thought I could make one of this country’s biggest franchises. If I had directed it, I could’ve made it bigger than Dhurandhar. Akshay, Suniel, and Paresh requested me to make Hera Pheri 3. When I narrated the story to them, they were all excited.”

Legal disputes also influenced the filmmaker’s decision

Apart from his allegations regarding personal treatment, Priyadarshan said the project had become increasingly difficult because of multiple legal disputes linked to the film and its rights. The filmmaker explained that the ongoing legal uncertainty made it challenging to move forward confidently. He said, “When Hera Pheri 3 was announced, I got a call from Seven Arts Films’ GP Vijayakumar that if we ever do the film, it will be a violation. I didn’t know what to do. This is why I said that Hera Pheri 3 may never see the screens with the same characters. You will never see them again as it has too many legal issues. According to me, Hera Pheri [2000] was born, Hera Pheri 2 [2006] became sick, and Hera Pheri 3 will be dead.”

In a conversation with ETimes, Priyadarshan opened up about the ownership of Hera Pheri 3’s music rights, saying, “Certain people said they have the rights to the film, while others claimed rights to the music.”

About Hera Pheri franchise

The Hera Pheri franchise is among Bollywood’s most-loved comedy series, with the first film released in 2000. Led by Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal, the films became cult classics because of their hilarious characters, memorable dialogues, and comedy.

Over the years, the franchise has remained hugely popular, with scenes and dialogues continuing to trend on social media.