Priyanka Chahar Choudhary opens up about exhausting 36-hour work schedule while working on Naagin 7 and Battleground: ‘I survived on…’

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has opened up about one of the toughest phases of her career, revealing how she managed back-to-back shoots for Naagin 7 and Battleground. The actress recalled working almost 36 hours at a stretch and relying on short naps to keep going.

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Priyanka Chahar Choudhary (PC: Instagram)

Popular Television actor Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is no stranger to hard work, but her latest revelation has left fans stunned. Fresh from the success of Naagin 7, the actress looked back on the demanding schedule she followed while simultaneously filming the supernatural drama and the reality show Battleground. Speaking during filmmaker Farah Khan’s latest vlog, Priyanka shared how balancing two major projects pushed her to her limits. There were days when sleep became a luxury, yet she continued showing up on set with the same dedication. Her candid account offers a rare glimpse into the demanding lifestyle many television actors experience behind the scenes. Here’s what Priyanka Chahar Choudhary revealed about those exhausting days and why she believes the experience made her stronger.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary recalls 36-hour workdays

During her conversation with Farah Khan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary revealed that she was shooting for Naagin 7 for around 26 days every month, with each shift lasting nearly 12 hours. At the same time, she had also signed up as a mentor on Battleground, making it extremely challenging to balance both commitments. Explaining her routine, Priyanka said she would film Battleground from 10 pm until 7 am, return home briefly to freshen up, and then head straight to the Naagin 7 set by 9 am, where she would continue shooting until 9 pm.

She revealed, “When I signed Naagin, I wanted to do something different. That’s why I also took up Battleground. For Battleground, I would shoot from 10 pm to 7 am. I’d reach home around 6 or 7 in the morning, take a quick shower, and be on the Naagin set by 9 am. Then I’d shoot there till 9 pm. It felt like working almost 36 hours at a stretch. I would survive on 40-minute naps because I simply can’t sleep in the afternoon.”

Despite the hectic schedule, Priyanka said she chose to take on both projects because she wanted to explore something different alongside the fictional world of Naagin.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary first rejected Naagin 7

During the same conversation, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary also revealed that she had initially hesitated to accept Naagin 7. She admitted she was looking for a role that involved more natural acting and had second thoughts before eventually saying yes to Ektaa Kapoor’s offer. However, she now considers the show an important milestone in her career.

She shared, “I had initially refused Naagin. I wanted to do a show that involved more natural acting. I didn’t say no outright, but I definitely had second thoughts. I was on a flight to the US when I received the call. I had Wi-Fi, so they spoke to me, but I said, ‘I haven’t thought about it yet.’ Later, the casting person told me that after I hung up, my entire team panicked.”

The actor credited her ability to handle such an intense workload to the discipline she learnt growing up. She revealed that her father, who served in the Indian Army, played a major role in shaping her mentally and physically.

Recalling her childhood, she shared that her father would wake the family up at 5 am for runs and physical training, something she jokingly described as a “Dangal moment” at home every day. She believes those early lessons prepared her to face demanding situations later in life.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s work front

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was last seen in supernatural TV series Naagin 7 and as a mentor in reality-based show Battleground Season 2. She is popular for playing Tejo Kaur Sandhu in the hit television series Udaariyaan, finishing as the second runner-up on Bigg Boss 16.