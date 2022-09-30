TV actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who has been a part of serial Udaariyan for a long time, is all set for her new journey in Bigg Boss 16. Priyanka will be one of the confirmed contestants of BB 16. Bigg Boss 16 will begin on the 1st of October and the fans are super excited for the new season. It has been reported that Priyanka will be seen in the house. But, before that, the audience is curious to know everything about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: All About MC Stan Aka Altaf Tadav, The Second Contestant of Salman Khan's Show

Who is Priyanka Chahar Choudhary?

Priyanka is a 26-year-old model and actress who played roles in TV shows like Yeh Hai Chahetein, Parineeti and others. She made a big name for herself with the TV show Udaariyan where she played the role of Tejo Sandhu. Born in Jaipur, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will be one of the young contestants on Bigg Boss 16.

At the age of 16, Priyanka bagged her first project, a music video. She used to flaunt her dance moves at that time.

Well, she has not confirmed her entry into the Bigg Boss 16 house.