Priyanka Chopra A No-Show At Parineeti’s Wedding, Enjoys Pool-Time With Daughter Malti

While Priyanka Chopra was present at Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement bash, she was unable to be a part of the couple's big day because of her work commitments.

Priyanka Chopra has been making headlines for her absence at Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding. While movie buffs are wondering what the Barfi actress is up to, PeeCee has treated the netizens with another adorable picture of her little bundle of joy Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The former Miss World took to the story section of her Instagram and dropped a glimpse of her day out in the pool of their Los Angeles mansion. The picture showed Priyanka Chopra in a pool, wearing a green bikini top and throwing Malti in the air.

The munchkin was also seen donning a bunch of swimming gear. Malti can be seen smiling as her mother plays with her. PeeCee uploaded the pic on the photo-sharing app without a caption. The photograph was captured by Priyanka Chopra’s friend Akari. The cute photo was originally posted by Akari on her Instagram handle, but she deleted the post later.

Priyanka Chopra’s Heartfelt Message For Newlyweds

Although Priyanka Chopra was a no-show at RagNeeti’s wedding, she recently shared a few stills of the bride and groom on Instagram and penned a heartfelt note for the two. She wrote on the micro-blogging site, “Picture perfect.. sending so much love to the newlyweds on their special day! Welcome to the Chopra family @raghavchadha88 … hope you’re ready to dive into the crazy with us. Tisha you are the most beautiful bride ever.. we’re sending you and Raghav all the love and blessings for a lifetime of happiness. Take care of each other and protect this beautiful love. Love you little one. @parineetichopra,” along with smileys and a red heart emoticon.

Why Did PeeCee Miss Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha’s Wedding?

As everyone was curious why PeeCee decided to skip Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding festivities, her mother Madhu Chopra revealed that she did not come to India for the celebration as she was preoccupied with her work commitments. She could be heard saying in a clip, “Woh kam kar rahe hain (Priyanka Chopra is busy working).

Refreshing your memory, Priyanka Chopra came to India back in May this year to attend RagNeeti’s engagement.

