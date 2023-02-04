Home

Priyanka Chopra enjoys snowy Colorado in wollen white co-ord set with baby girl Malti and friends. Check out some amazing pics shared by PeeCee on her Instagram.

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram and shared amazing snapshots as she spent quality time with her baby girl, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and friends in Colorado. The actress posted picture with daughter Malti, as she stepped out to show her the snow. The diva was all smiles as she posed with her friends and daughter and called it ‘perfect moments’. Along with fans and her closed ones, actor-husband Nick Jonas also reacted to her post.

In the pictures shared by PeeCee, the actress can be seen wearing stunning wolleen white co-Ord set. The diva completed her outfit with dark sunglasses and open tresses that matched with the look beautifully. For glam picks, Priyanka opted for perfect brows, nude lip shade, dazzling highlighter, sharp contour and glowing skin. Sharing the photos on Instagram, Priyanka wrote, “Creating perfect moments everyday.” She tagged clothing brand- Perfect Moment on her post. Nick Jonas dropped heart and fire emojis. Check out the post.

Priyanka Chopra Enjoys Snowy Colorado in Wollen White Co-Ords With Family:

Fans were in awe after Priyanka Chopra shared her pictures on the gram. Fans not only drooled over her vacay pics but also lauded her ensemble. ‘Woah, you look stunning’. ‘Gorgeous mom’, ‘Lovely, need more pics’.

Priyanka Chopra got married to Nick Jonas in a Christian and a Hindu ceremonies in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. Last year, the couple became parents and welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy.