Home

Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra Admires Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon’s Crew Teaser, Says ‘Obsessed’

Priyanka Chopra Admires Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon’s Crew Teaser, Says ‘Obsessed’

Priyanka Chopra expressed her excitement about the upcoming film Crew. The movie features Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in lead role.

Crew teaser featuring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon was released on Saturday (February 24, 2024). After the release of the teaser, Priyanka Chopra gave a major shout-out to all three actresses and seemed extremely excited for the movie to hit the big screens. The film will be released on March 29, 2024. Sunday saw Priyanka Chopra posting on her Instagram stories, where she shared the teaser of the multi-starrer. Expressing her thoughts, she wrote, ‘Obsessed.’

Trending Now

Along with the caption, Priyanka also dropped two heart eyes and star eye emojis. PC also tagged Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. Meanwhile, this will be the first time when Tabu, Kareena and Kriti will be sharing the screen. The teaser of the crew gained massive appreciation.

You may like to read

Take a look here:

Taking to Instagram, Balaji Motion Pictures had earlier shared the teaser and wrote, “Kursi ki peti baandh lein, kyuki yahan ka taapmaan aapke liye bahot garm hone vala hai.” The teaser depicts the tale of three cabin crew attendants originating from diverse backgrounds. Emerging from middle-class households, they are diligent workers, yet fate thrusts them into unforeseen circumstances. In the teaser, they are observed engaging in theft at the airport. Additionally, Kapil Sharma makes an appearance in the film.

Meanwhile, last year, during an interview with News18, Rhea Kapoor, who produced the movie said, “When you work with Tabu and Kareena, there’s this sense of ease. They do everything with so much effortlessness. They’re so professional and freaking good.”

“And the most important thing is that they’re good comedians. That was just a treat to watch on the set. I’ve never experienced this kind of ease in performance and work before, especially when there are multiple actors on set. Working with Diljit was also awesome,” she added.

About Crew

The movie is helmed by Rajesh Krishnan of Lootcase fame and features Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. Also, the movie stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in key roles.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.