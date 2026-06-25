Priyanka Chopra admits Hollywood still falls short of her Bollywood legacy: ‘Haven’t really done…’

Priyanka Chopra may be one of India's biggest global stars, but she believes her Hollywood journey still hasn't reached the level of her Bollywood career. The actress recently reflected on the opportunities she received in India and why her experience in Hollywood feels different.

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Priyanka Chopra at Cannes Lions 2026 conference (PC: Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra has built a career that few actors can match. From ruling the Bollywood box office to becoming a recognised face in Hollywood, she has successfully crossed borders and created a place for herself on the global stage. Yet despite her international success, Priyanka feels there is still a gap between her achievements in India and her work in Hollywood. While speaking at the Cannes Lions 2026 conference, the actress spoke candidly about her career and explained why she believes her journey in the West has not quite mirrored what she experienced in Bollywood.

Priyanka Chopra reflects on difference between Bollywood and Hollywood

Speaking about her career, Priyanka Chopra admitted that her Bollywood journey offered opportunities that she has not enjoyed to the same extent in Hollywood. She explained that during her years in the Hindi film industry, she had the chance to work with some of the biggest filmmakers and creative talents in the country. According to the actress, Hollywood has been a different experience. She said, “In my Hindi-language career, I’ve worked with all the best filmmakers and the best actors, I’ve told amazing stories and done a variety of genres. Whereas in America, in Hollywood, in my English-language work, I haven’t really done that as much.” While she has worked on several international projects and gained worldwide recognition, she feels she has not yet collaborated with as many top filmmakers in the West as she did in India.

Starting over in Hollywood and shifting pritiories

One reason Priyanka Chopra’s Hollywood journey feels different is because she essentially had to begin from scratch. At a time when she was already one of Bollywood’s leading stars, she chose to move to the United States and build a new career. The actress has previously described the decision as both challenging and intimidating. Priyanka Chopra also created a life for herself in the United States alongside American singer, songwriter, musician, and actor Nick Jonas. The couple tied the knot in December 2018 and later welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, through surrogacy in January 2022. Speaking at the event, Priyanka reflected on how motherhood and family have reshaped her outlook, adding that her priorities today are very different from what they once were.

She revealed, “Your priorities really change. I don’t just pack my bags and go off for a movie anymore. I don’t do five films a year. I don’t travel the way I used to. I’m really, really selective about the time I spend and who I spend it with… I’m navigating working-mom life. I have so much more respect for my mother now.”

Priyanka Chopra: From Bollywood star to global performer

Priyanka Chopra’s Hollywood career began with a determined effort to establish herself in an entirely new industry after conquering Bollywood. She gained international recognition through the TV series Quantico, becoming one of the first South Asian actresses to lead a major American network show.

Over the years, she has expanded her portfolio with films such as Baywatch, The Matrix Resurrections, Love Again, and Heads of State. Beyond acting, she has also taken on producing projects that spotlight diverse voices, stories, and talents.