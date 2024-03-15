Priyanka Chopra And Daughter Malti Marie Arrive in Mumbai With All Smiles, Videos Go Viral

Home

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her daughter Malti is in Mumbai to attend an event. She expressed her excitement, writing, "Mumbai meri jaan". Watch the videos here.

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra Jonas has once again graced the streets of Mumbai, this time with her adorable daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The Bollywood icon took to social media to share the heartwarming news, capturing a precious moment with Malti in an Instagram story where they shared a tender hug, Malti’s infectious smile peeking through her pacifier. In a touching caption, Priyanka expressed her excitement, writing, “Mumbai meri jaan. Here we go!” marking their arrival for a special Bulgari event in the city.

PeeCee and Malti were spotted at the Mumbai airport last night. The actor donned a chic black ensemble and whereras, Malti dressed in a charming green top and pants combo. Priyanka’s joyous return to her homeland was palpable as she happily waved to paparazzi, embracing the warmth of Mumbai once again.

Priyanka’s visit holds special significance as she gears up to attend a Bulgari event as the luxury jewelry brand’s global ambassador, alongside luminaries such as Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, and Lisa from BLACKPINK.

This marks Malti’s second visit to India, following her memorable debut earlier at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre launch in April. Priyanka and husband Nick Jonas had delighted fans by bringing Malti along, showcasing their doting parenthood amidst their busy schedules. During their previous visit, Priyanka also seized the opportunity to promote her show “Citadel” in India alongside co-star Richard Madden, adding to the excitement surrounding their family trip.

Reflecting on Malti’s first encounter with Mumbai, Priyanka shared her daughter’s delight in experiencing the city’s vibrant culture and warm hospitality. In an interview with Extra TV, Priyanka expressed Malti’s joy, saying, “She loved everything about it, from the sights to the sounds, to the food… from going to her nani’s house, which is my mom’s house. She loved everything about it.”

As Priyanka embarks on this new chapter of her Mumbai journey with Malti by her side, fans eagerly anticipate witnessing more heartwarming moments from this beloved mother-daughter duo against the backdrop of India’s mesmerizing charm.

