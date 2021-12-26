Los Angeles: Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas spent Christmas with their three dogs at their Los Angeles home. They travel a lot for work, but they were able to spend the holidays with their family. Jumanji fame shared a sweet family photo with fans, which is guaranteed to get you in the holiday spirit.Also Read - Priyanka Chopra's Stunning Hollywood Movie Looks Will Surely Leave You Awestruck | Checkout Video

Nick shared a photo of PeeCee, dressed in green, sitting on his knee with a kiss on her cheek on his Instagram account. They're surrounded by their pets, with a massive Christmas tree and a plethora of gifts in the background. Nick added the caption, "Merry Christmas everyone. From our family to yours (sic)."

Take a sneak peek of their Christmas celebration:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

Fans swarmed the post with heartfelt messages. While many users wished the couple Merry Christmas others adored them together. One fan wrote, “Relationship Goals,” while another one wrote, “Family Goals.” We couldn’t agree more with their fans; Nickyanka undoubtedly raise the bar in terms of relationships.

Last month, the pair, who always respect and follow each other’s cultural traditions, were spotted enjoying Diwali. Speculations of Priyanka’s divorce have been circulating since she removed Jonas from her Instagram handle, but the Matrix star smashed the rumours with a loving post for Nick.

How adorable are these two! Watch this space for more updates on Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

(With inputs from ANI)