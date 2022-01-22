Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the birth of their first child via surrogacy on social media on Friday. While they did not reveal the gender of the child, there has been conjecture as to whether Priyanka-Nick’s child is a boy or a girl. According to a rumour in US Weekly, the celebrity couple Nickyanka has given birth to a baby girl through surrogacy. Nick and Priyanka’s friends are ecstatic as the new parents enjoy this phase. The couple also wished to have at least two children in the future, according to the reports.Also Read - Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Welcome a Baby, Lilly Singh-Huma Qureshi Send Warm Hugs

Simultaneously, Nick’s brother Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas dropped heart on PeeCee’s post. Welcoming their first child, Priyanka and Nick shared a message on their social media handles. It read, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.” Also Read - 9 Most Dazzling And Costly Wedding Rings Worn by Bollywood Actresses

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Many Bollywood celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Lara Dutta, Bhumi Pednekar, Neha Dhupia, Shefali Shah among others congratulated the couple. Bang bang fame wrote, “Congratsssssssssss” while Lara commented, “Congratulations!!!” While we wait for more details relating Priyanka and Nick’s baby and their new adventure, we give our best wishes to the new parents.

The vast fan base of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas has every reason to be overjoyed. Watch this space for more updates!