Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas baby news: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas surprised fans at the beginning of this year when they announced the birth of their first child, daughter- Malti Marie via surrogacy. The new parents also celebrated their baby girl’s six-month birthday recently on Priyanka’s birthday getaway and shared an adorable photo on social media. Meanwhile a new report claims that the couple is planning another child together and just like their first child, Priyanka and Nick will go for surrogacy route for their second baby too! Both Priyanka and Nick value the importance of having siblings and share a close bond with their respective siblings and it is something they want for their daughter Malti Marie as well.Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Her 40th in Rs 34K Super Sexy Lime Yellow Mesh Bikini Set - Check Details Here

Priyanka-Nick planning baby no 2?

A source has told BollywoodLife that Priyanka and Nick are planning for siblings for Malti but they would have more children via surrogacy. “It’s all they’ve ever known, and their siblings are one of the most important parts of their lives so it’s something they definitely want for Malti. They’re not ready to welcome another just yet but when they do, they’re going to use a surrogate like they did last time. It’s not a matter of if, it’s only a matter of when,” the source said.

The source further told the news portal that Nick wants his kids close in age. He also wants his kids to be close in age to his brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas. The Jonas brothers reportedly want their kids to be like siblings and not cousins. The report added that even their parents are pushing them to have as many kids as possible.

For the unreversed, Priyanka and Nick who recently celebrated the six month birthday of Malti are yet to show the face of their darling daughter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in ‘Citadel.’ She also has Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in her pipeline.