Apurva Asrani Recalls Parveen Babi And Sushant Singh Rajput After Priyanka Chopra’s Revelation on ‘Politics’ in Bollywood

Apurva Asrani recalled Parveen Babi and Sushant Singh Rajput in his recent social media post after Priyanka Chopra's revelation on 'Politics' in Bollywood.

Apurva Asrani Recalls SSR After Priyanka Chopra’s Revelation: Priyanka Chopra’s revelation about being ‘cornered’ in Bollywood has created a storm on the internet. The National Award-winning actor, who has now started her Hollywood innings, recently revealed that how the Hindi film industry is ‘full of politics’. Priyanka also said that she opted for her music career through singles in the West as she was looking for a way out. Soon after she was hailed by netizens for her brave and unabashed statement. Vivek Agnihotri and Kangana Ranaut, known for their fearless socio-political opinions also backed the Citadel actor. While Kangana accused Karan Johar of banning Priyanka, Vivek Agnihotri slammed Bollywood’s ‘gangs of bullies’. Now, filmmaker Apurva Asrani has also heaped praise on Priyanka.

CHECK OUT APURVA ASRANI’S TWEET ON PRIYANKA CHOPRA:

Finally Priyanka Chopra reveals what everyone knew, but said not a word. Not the liberals, not the feminists. They hail those that ostracized her, celebrate the kings that tried to destroy her. It is a massive win that she didn’t end up like Parveen Babi or Sushant Singh Rajput. https://t.co/6R8exdbLiD — Apurva (@Apurvasrani) March 28, 2023

APURVA ASRANI REMEMBERS SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT AFTER PRIYANKA CHOPRA’S REMARK ON ‘BOLLYWOOD’

Apurva wrote in his quote tweet “Finally Priyanka Chopra reveals what everyone knew, but said not a word. Not the liberals, not the feminists. They hail those that ostracized her, celebrate the kings that tried to destroy her. It is a massive win that she didn’t end up like Parveen Babi or Sushant Singh Rajput.” Earlier the The Kashmir Files director also lauded the actor as he captioned his quote tweet as “When big bullies bully, some kneel down, some surrender, some give up and leave, some take drugs, few have lost life too. Against this ‘impossible to defeat’ gang of bullies, very very few quit and make their own universe of success. Those are the real life stars.” Kangana made revelations in her series of tweets and wrote “This is what ⁦@priyankachopra⁩ has to say about Bollywood, people ganged up on her, bullied her and chased her out of film industry a self-made woman was made to leave India. Everyone knows Karan Johar had banned her.”

PRIYANKA CHOPRA POURS HER HEART OUT IN NEW INTERVIEW

Priyanka, speaking to Dax Shepherd on his podcast Armchair Expert, said she wanted to take a break and that opportunity to do music in the West just clicked at the right time. The actor, now a global artiste, said, “I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break.” She further added, “This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the world, not crave for the movies I didn’t want to get but I would require to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require grovelling and I had worked a long time by then that I didn’t feel like I wanted to do it.”

The actor is now gearing up for her new release on Amazon Prime Video – Russo Brothers’ Citadel. She said she just grabbed the opportunity as used as her way out of Bollywood at that time. “So when this music thing came I was like ‘fu** it I am going to America’.” However, after she didn’t do well in the music, Priyanka said someone told her to stay back and also try her hands at acting auditions. Priyanka said she decided to give that a shot too and started from scratch in Hollywood.

