Global icon Priyanka Chopra shared a very powerful video on her official Instagram account in which she is asking everyone to stock up love, joy, gratitude, compassion, and kindness amid the Coronavirus outbreak which has killed more than 5000 people globally. The video also says that one should look out for each other in these tough times. Priyanka Chopra's post has gone viral on the Internet.

Sharing the video on photo-sharing app Instagram, Priyanka wrote this caption, "There are so many other things to stock up on right now. ❤️ Please look out for each other and the people who are most at risk for #Covid19."

Not only Priyanka Chopra but other stars such as Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, among others have also been sharing posts to spread awareness about COVID 19 and have asked everyone to stay safe, stay indoors and wash their hands regularly.

Due to the deadly Coronavirus outbreak, the government has given orders to shut all cinema halls. Also, the release date of many Bollywood movies has been postponed. While Akshay Kumar’s Sooravanshi which is Rohit Shetty’s directorial venture will not be releasing anytime soon, Arjun Kapoor’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar will also not be releasing on March 20.

Also, in order to cure the virus, the shootings of most of all movies have been stopped temporarily.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra, who has now become a global star, Shonali Bose’s biographical movie The Sky Is Pink co-starring Farhan Akhtar. She will be next seen in Hollywood movies like We Can Be Heroes, The Matrix 4, and The White Tiger. She is one of the most popular actors in the Hindi movie industry and is known for her pathbreaking performances in movies like Barfi, Bajirao Mastani, Mary Kom, 7 Khoon Maaf, among many others.