Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding pictures: Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal became man and wife on Thursday, December 9 as they tied the knot in a beautiful Punjabi wedding ceremony at Jaipur's Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. Their wedding was a dream come true for many who saw them falling in love and nurturing their relationship with love and only love. The couple shared some breathtaking pictures from their royal wedding ceremony on Instagram last night and their posts broke the internet. While the fans couldn't get enough of how pretty they looked as the bride and groom, their colleagues wished them all the happiness in the world through comments and messages on the post.

As soon as Katrina and Vicky posted their pictures from the wedding, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Hrithik Roshan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Tiger Shroff and Janhvi Kapoor among others flocked to the comments section to express joy and happiness to them.

Bollywood celebs wish puddles of happiness to newly married Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal:

Kareena wrote, "You diddddd ittttt♥️♥️♥️♥️god bless youuuuuu both ♥️♥️♥️♥️ (sic)," Hrithik said, "❤️❤️❤️ so amazing . Sending you both all my love !! Have to dance together soon! (sic)." Katrina's best buddy and director Ali Abbas Zafar wished his friend a new beautiful beginning. He wrote, "Congratulations buddy …. Wishing you all the happiness and love …. The new beautiful beginning ♥️ (sic)." Priyanka, who has teamed up with Katrina in her next movie, wrote, "So happy for you! Mere yaar ki shaadi hai! Congratulations both of you! Ure perfect together ❤️ (sic)," while Deepika said, "Wishing you both a lifetime of love, laughter, loyalty, respect and companionship!❤️ (sic)." Alia just couldn't get enough of how lovely they looked at the wedding. Her comment read, "Oh my god you guys look so so so so beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️(sic)." Check out the beautiful post and all the comments here:

For Anushka, Vicky and Katrina’s wedding turned into a formal announcement of them becoming her neighbours. While wishing the couple in her Instagram stories, Anushka wrote, “Congratulations to both of you beautiful people! Wishing you guys a lifetime of togetherness, love and understanding. Also glad you are finally married so that now you can move into your house soon and we can stop hearing construction sounds (sic).”

Vicky and Katrina are expected to return to Mumbai today. The couple is also expected to throw a wedding reception for their industry colleague and friends in Mumbai after wrapping up their post-wedding rituals in Jaipur before leaving the Six Senses Fort. Congratulations to the couple!