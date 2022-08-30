Priyanka Chopra Jonas on her Hollywood Career: Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been balancing her career in both Hollywood and Bollywood. The actor is known for backing interesting projects and nuanced stories. She has also ventured into the production business and has been collaborating on several content-driven dramas. In an interview with an entertainment portal now, Priyanka says even after doing so much in the West, she still considers herself a newbie.Also Read - Priyanka Chopra’s Daughter Malti Grooves to 'Sasural Genda Phool' Song, Fans Say ‘Hindi Bhi Zaruri Hain’ - Watch

The former Miss World talked to Pinkvilla amid the launch of her new haircare line Anomaly in India and said she has always been a high achiever. Priyanka said, "After 10 years of working here, I have just about reached the point where I am doing the kind of roles I want to, where I have the kind of credibility within the industry that I have worked really hard for, where I have trust with the partners that I am working with."

She added that she has planned her goals meticulously and aimed at achieving big things. Priyanka, who is married to American singer Nick Jonas, added that she likes to challenge herself with new goals and knowledge. She said there's a lot more she has planned for her career in Hollywood. The 40-year-old maintained that she has worked a lot in India and that's why she's recognised there, and that's exactly what she needs to do in Hollywood to reflect the same kind of success there.

Meanwhile, Priyanka’s upcoming series Citadel is in its post-production stage. She is also yet to start her ambitious film with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt titled ‘Jee Le Zara.‘ Farhan Akhtar directs the film.