Priyanka Chopra Criticised by Pakistani Actor on Her ‘South Asian’ Remark For ‘Star Wars’ Director Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy

Priyanka Chopra was recently criticised by Pakistani actor on her 'South Asian' remark for 'Star Wars' director Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy.

Priyanka Chopra Criticised by Pakistani Actor: Priyanka Chopra is known not just for her films but also for voicing opinions on issues concerning society. She has spoken up on gender-pay gap to harassment and the struggles of Asian artists and their stereotyping in Western cinema. Priyanka finally arrived after ten years of struggle as she stars in the biggest spy series Citadel which has Russo Brothers as its Executive Producers. The actor often extends her support to artists beyond geographic barriers, and she did the same with Star Wars director Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy. However, in-spite of genuine intentions her reference as South Asian artist didn’t go down too well with Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui who taunted her for flaunting her ‘Indian nationality’.

CHECK OUT PAKISTANI ACTOR ADNAN SIDDIQUI’S TWEET ON PRIYANKA CHOPRA:

With due respect, @priyankachopra . Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy is a Pakistani first just to brush up your knowledge. Much like the way you flaunt your Indian nationality whenever you get the opportunity before claiming to be a South Asian.🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/B7wy8gD8QB — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) April 14, 2023

PRIYANKA CHOPRA CRITCISED BY PAKISTANI ACTOR FOR HER ‘SOUTH ASIAN’ REMARK

While lauding Sharmeen for her work in Star Wars, the Citadel actor took to her Instagram stories and wrote “First person of colour and first woman to direct a Star Wars film – and she’s South Asian! What a historic moment, Sharmeen. So so proud of you, my friend. May the force be with you!” Adnan Siddiqui wasn’t impressed with Priyanka’s post and wrote “With due respect, @priyankachopra. Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy is a Pakistani first just to brush up your knowledge. Much like the way you flaunt your Indian nationality whenever you get the opportunity before claiming to be a South Asian.” On a positive note many other celebs extended their best wishes and congratulatory messages to Sharmeen on her achievement. Wajahat Rauf commented, “Congratulations”, while Adnan Malik wrote “What a journey you’re about to embark upon! So excited for you! And us.” Mahira Khan commented “Insane! So so so cool! MashAllah! Congratulations.” Mehwish Haya wrote “And it begins in a galaxy far far away.”

SHARMEEN OBAID CHINOY EXCITED ABOUT NEW STAR WARS MOVIE

Revealing about her upcoming Star Wars movie, Sharmeen took to her Instagram handle and wrote “I’ve spent my life meeting real life heroes, who have overcome the most oppressive empires and battled impossible odds and that to me is the heart of Star Wars…which is why I was attracted to the promise of a new Jedi Order …And why I’m particularly excited about being immersed inside a Jedi Academy with a powerful Jedi Master.” Sharmeen’s directorial stars Daisy Ridley who will be reprising her role as Rey in the upcoming Star Wars movie. The film will be set after the 2019 Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker, and will focus on Jedi Master Rey (played by Daisy Ridley) and how she builds a new Jedi order.

RUSSO BROTHERS CALLED PRIYANKA CHOPRA BADASS WHEN IT COMES TO ACTION

Priyanka is currently busy with the promotions of Citadel and the trailer has been hailed by fans. Russo Brothers have called the series as an answer to James Bond. Lauding Priyanka, the filmmaker duo said “This is a genre that traditionally has a male lead. And so what was interesting to us was upending that. Priyanka is really gifted physically. She is a badass on camera and she kicks a lot of a** in the show. Without giving too much away, her character is driving a lot of the action for the better part of the series, and Richard’s character is playing catch up. That was a really interesting and exciting idea for us.”

