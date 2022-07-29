Actress Priyanka Chopra recently met Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh in Los Angeles recently as she attended Diljit’s live concert with her husband Nick Jonas and YouTuber Lilly Singh. She also grooved to the Punjabi beats at the concert. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka dropped some fun videos and pictures from the concert and shared her experience watching Diljit perform. “There are a few things that will warm your heart as much as a taste of home. Also, when your people are in town! You show the F up!! I had a much-needed super fun night out watching @diljitdosanjh doing what he does best! He had the audience wrapped around his finger! None of us sat even for a moment! You’re such a superstar, @diljitdosanjh,” she wrote.Also Read - Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Planning Another Baby After Daughter Malti Marie? Here's What We Know!

She added, "I highly recommend you get tickets to Diljit's current tour! Also, kudos to the team that made it so comfortable and awesome for my friends and me! Thank you, @lilly, for always having the best ideas for nights out! Lots of Love! PS- watch us trying to outdo respecting each other! I'll bow lower! Lol! #DesiThings #DesiCrew"."

Priyanka and Lilly Singh twinned in black outfits. While Priyanka wore a black dress underneath a black blazer with tinted glasses, Lilly opted for a black look in a tank top.

In one of the clips, the two were seen singing as they made most of their time at the concert.