Priyanka Chopra Daughter Photo: Global star Priyanka Chopra, on Father’s Day, took to Instagram to wish her husband and singer Nick Jonas and posted an adorable photo of their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. In the picture, Nick can be seen holding up Malti in a red floral print co-ord set with a cute white hairband. The ducker singer and Malti twinned as they wore matching white shoes. While the newborn has ‘MM‘ initials written on her shoes, and Nick’s shoes have ‘MM’s Dad‘ abbreviations. Priyanka refrained from showing her daughter’s face in the photo as the father-daughter duo has their back in the picture.Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Gives a Glimpse of Daughter Malti Marie And We Can Say She Resembles Nick Jonas- See Pic

While sharing this aww-dorable picture, Priyanka Chopra captioned, “Happy 1st Father’s Day my love. To watch you with our little girl is my greatest joy..what an amazing day to come back home… I love you.. here’s to many more “. Nick Jonas too posted the same photo and wrote, “First Father’s Day with my little girl. Thank you @priyankachopra for the incredible Father Daughter sneakers and for making me a daddy I love you so much. Happy Father’s Day to all the dads and caretakers out there.” Also Read - A Tour Inside Priyanka Chopra's Luxurious Yet Warm Mansion In Los Angeles, Take A Look - Watch Video

A look at Priyanka-Nick’s daughter Malti:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Also Read - Priyanka Chopra’s Old Bikini Picture From 2000 Goes Viral; Ranveer Singh, Nick Jonas Give Best Reactions

Fans can’t wait to see Malti’s full look

Fans on the comment section went crazy after seeing Malti’s full picture. One of the fans wrote, “Melting with heart emoji”. Another one commented, “Just beautiful…The matching shoes are PERFECT😍❤️👏”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka recently wrapped up the shoot of her next spy-thriller series Citadel which will premiere on Amazon prime video later this year. Priyanka recently shared a reel video where she can be seen driving around with her dog and in the caption, she wrote, “And it’s finally a wrap”.