Global icon Priyanka Chopra said that she will be donating 10,000 pairs of footwear in order to help the medical and healthcare workers across India. The donation made by PeeCee will help the health workers in states like Haryana, Kerala, Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Talking about the same, Priyanka Chopra said, ""Healthcare professionals across the country are our true superheroes, working everyday to ensure our safety and fighting for us on the frontlines. Their courage, commitment, and sacrifices are saving innumerable lives in this global pandemic. While we cannot even imagine what's it like to be in their shoes, we can at least help them be comfortable in them. Because of the nature of their work, it is critical for them to have easy-to-clean shoes and apparel for themselves. We are so glad to be able to offer this support and hope this helps these caregivers in the fight against this virus."

"So many people around the world need our support more than ever. It was important for Nick and I to donate to organizations that are helping low income and homeless families, helping doctors and first responders, feeding children, and of course supporting the music & entertainment industry. They need your support too, and we would implore you to donate. No amount is too small, even if it's $1. Together, we can make a difference," added The Sky is Pink star.

Priyanka, along with her husband Nick Jonas donated in several different charities in order to fight the deadly coronavirus which has taken more than 2 million lives across the globe.

They also donated for PM Narendra Modi’s PM Relief Fund.