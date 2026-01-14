Priyanka Chopra drops fun BTS photos with Blackpink’s Lisa from Golden Globes night- See pics

Home

Priyanka Chopra drops fun BTS photos with Blackpinks Lisa from Golden Globes night- See pics

Priyanka Chopra shares fun behind-the-scenes photos with BLACKPINK’s Lisa from the Golden Globes night. See the viral pictures fans are loving.

The Golden Globes night in Beverly Hills had many shining moments but one special pairing quietly stole the spotlight. Two global icons from different worlds were seen sharing smiles warmth and easy comfort. Fans sensed something special even before the full story unfolded. What followed soon became one of the most talked about moments from the awards night.

The two Global stars- Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Lisa Lalisa Manobal

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared behind the scenes pictures from the 2026 Golden Globe Awards on her Instagram stories, giving fans a closer look at her time with Blackpink member Lisa Lalisa Manobal. The two stars came together as presenters and their off stage moments reflected genuine joy. The pictures showed laughter playful poses and a relaxed bond that felt natural and unforced.

Their appearance marked a powerful crossover bringing Bollywood Hollywood and K pop into one frame. Even before announcing the winner the audience responded with loud cheers proving the global reach both stars hold today.

The viral moment

One of the most loved images from the set showed Priyanka and Lisa walking onto the stage hand in hand. Both looked confident and radiant as applause filled the hall. This moment quickly spread across social media with fans calling it iconic and historic. Many praised how the image symbolized unity across cultures and entertainment industries.

Fun candid moments behind the curtains

The behind the scenes photos did not stop at the stage walk. Priyanka also shared candid shots where the two stars posed playfully backstage. From stylish mirror selfies to cute pouts the pictures captured their light hearted side. Fans loved seeing this relaxed chemistry and admired how effortlessly both carried their individual styles.

While presenting the award Priyanka spoke about the honour of being part of such a prestigious category. Lisa also addressed the impressive list of nominees and expressed her admiration for their work.

More about Golden Globes 2026

The 2026 Golden Globe Awards celebrated a powerful mix of cinema and television talent from across the world. The evening honoured standout films like Hamnet and One Battle After Another which emerged as major winners in the drama and musical or comedy categories.

