Priyanka Chopra Walks Out Of Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa? Here’s The Truth

Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa featured Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, and Priyanka Chopra and was anticipated to be a road-trip film like Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara.

Jee Le Zara was announced in August 2021. (Credits: Twitter)

Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa has been making headlines for its stellar cast of Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, and Priyanka Chopra. Owing to the actresses’ popularity and charm, the film was anticipated to be a sure hit. Fans were eagerly waiting to see another road-trip film like Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara with three top actresses in the lead. A few weeks after the director and actor Farhan Akhtar was reported to have delayed the project, rumours are circulating that Priyanka Chopra has walked out of the film.

According to a tweet by Movified Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra has exited from the film. Speculations are rife that Kiara Advani or Anushka Sharma are being considered for the role. While there has been no confirmation on who will be replacing Priyanka, fans have made up their mind that Anushka will be the perfect addition to the group. On the other hand, a few people are also suggesting that Deepika Padukone will be a good choice.

Jee Le Zaraa Delayed?

Earlier, a source close to the entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama revealed that the film was put on the back burner as the actors were busy with other projects. “Priyanka Chopra was not able to commit the dates to shoot in 2023 due to her Hollywood commitments and asked Farhan if they could shoot for Jee Le Zaraa in 2024. While Farhan was fine with it, Alia Bhatt is already committed to shooting for Ramayana and Baiju Bawra in 2024. Given that the two films are going to be taxing, she couldn’t align her date for next year. When nothing fell in place, Farhan decided to delay the film until the right time,” the source claimed.

Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa was announced in August 2021. But, the film was postponed as the lead star cast of the film were busy with professional and personal commitments. Priyanka Chopra welcomed her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy last year. Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal respectively. Alia Bhatt became a mother to Raha Kapoor last year.

What Priyanka Chopra Said About Jee Le Zaraa

However, in a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Priyanka Chopra said Jee Le Zaraa will happen next year. She said, “I think everybody wants to know that. I don’t know. I feel Alia (Bhatt), Katrina (Kaif) and I – all three of us are in the busiest phases of our lives, but I am hoping it happens next year. That’s the aim.”

