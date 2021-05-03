London: Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to social media explaining her fans the ‘ravaging effects’ of the coronavirus pandemic in India. She shared a video in which COVID-19 infected people can be seen struggling to find hospital beds and oxygen cylinders. The video also shows doctors and other medical staff talking about all kinds of shortages and issues. Also Read - Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas Celebrate 2 Years of Las Vegas Wedding With Unseen After-Party Pictures

Priyanka shared the video and urged fans to donate to India’s coronavirus fight. “The battle to stop the ravaging effects of Covid-19 in India still continues unabated. Your contributions to @give_india will make a huge, tangible difference! Your contributions will save lives #TogetherForIndia @give_india Click the link in bio to donate,” she wrote. Several of Priyanka’s fans took to the comment section appreciating her move at this hour of crisis. Also Read - List of Bollywood Celebs Who Are Helping People in Fight Against COVID-19

Last week, Priyanka Chopra Jonas announced a fundraiser with Give India, to help India amid the deadly second wave of coronavirus. Back then, she said that India is her home and that it is bleeding and further urged her fans to donate. ”Whatever you can spare, truly makes a difference. Nearly 63 million people follow me on here, if even 100,000 of you donate $10, that’s $1 Million, and that’s huge. Your donation will go directly to healthcare physical infrastructure,” she said.

So far, Priyanka’s fundraiser has raised ₹4.9 crore with support from several international celebrities including Drey Barrymore, Reese Witherspoon, and Lana Condor among others.

India is facing the worst health crisis of all time. With rising cases of coronavirus, lack of oxygen cylinders and medicines have also become a major concern in the country. Amid all this, several celebrities have come forth to do their bit including Alia Bhatt, Dia Mirza, Sonu Sood, and Akshay Kumar. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, India reported 3,68,147 new Covid-19 cases, taking the cumulative tally to 1,99,25,604. Apart from this, 3,417 new coronavirus-related deaths were also reported, taking the nationwide death toll to 218,959.