Global icon Priyanka Chopra is one of the most active personalities on social media. Every now and then, she keeps on treating fans with her latest posts about what she is up to amid lockdown. Now that everyone is locked inside due to the coronavirus crisis, her social media activity has increased. Recently, The Sky is Pink actor shared a picture on Instagram where she can be seen basking in the sun and explained that it is a good day. PeeCee wrote, "Feeling blessed. ⁣The sun, a hat and a cherry lip… it's a good day. ☀".

Priyanka Chopra wearing a white crochet co-ords, teamed with a beige hat and sunglasses. Also, don't miss her cherry lips. She is currently enjoying her lockdown days with her husband Nick Jonas and Priyanka's niece Krishna. They have been seen spending time. In PeeCee's story, the actor shared a selfie with Krishna in which they pose all smiles for the camera. They dressed up for an English tea party.

Have a look at the picture:

A few days ago, Priyanka shared a picture in mask as she stepped out for the first time in 2 months. She was seen in a yellow top with printed mask.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in The Sky is Pink co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Suresh Saraf in the lead roles.