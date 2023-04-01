Home

Priyanka Chopra Flashes The Biggest Smile And Hugs Karan Johar at NMACC Event, Netizens Are Sure She Was ‘Faking it’ – Watch Video

Priyanka Chopra made her oh-I-am-so-elated-to-see-you face as Karan Johar went to meet her at the NMACC event in Mumbai on Friday night. Now, as the video surfaces online, netizens comment to say she was definitely faking it.

Mmbai: Priyanka Chopra recently said she was cornered in Bollywood and struggled with politics in the industry. And the fans were quick to do one plus one, concluding that she was bullied by filmmaker Karan Johar who is infamous and criticised for being the father of nepotism in the industry. While all these are conspiracy theories at best, netizens can’t help but notice Priyanka’s eclectic chemistry with Karan as they met each other at an event on Friday night.

It was the grand day one launch of The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai on March 31 which was attended by, safe to say, most of the prominent faces in the country, from politicians, and cricketers to, of course, the movie stars. Priyanka arrived at the event with her musician husband, Nick Jonas. Karan, too, had to be there, considering the creme-de-la-creme of Mumbai was gathering for the evening.

A video on a paparazzi account shows Karan making a stylish entry, thanks to his over-the-top embroidered oversized (not to mention super expensive) jacket. He first meets Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh who also dolled up in their fusion wear for the night. The filmmaker then proceeds to see Priyanka and Nick who are standing right behind Ranveer. Priyanka sees him, makes the oh-I-am-so-elated-to-see-you face, and gives him a big warm hug. Nick, who was just there to be with her gorgeous wife, looks at Karan, gives his tiny smile and a side hug follows.

CHECK PRIYANKA-KARAN’S BIG HUG MOMENT FROM NMACC PARTY ON FRIDAY NIGHT:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Now, they say ye public hai sab janti hai! So, a quick look at the comments section of the pos would disclose people believing that Priyanka was faking it when she met KJo at the party. One user commented, “Priyanka ko kuch interest nahi hai ussey milne ko. She is just faking it for the heck of it (sic).” Another wrote, “She is soo good at faking it. Everyone knows KJo ruined her Bollywood career (sic).” One Instagram even noticed PC whispering in Nick’s ears right before KJo turns to meet her at the party. The comment reads, “PC is actually gossiping about karan johar in jonas ears😂😂 (sic).”

The equations in the industry keep changing in a snap. The friends don’t remain friends forever, and the foes turn into the biggest cheerleaders for each other in no time. While we still don’t know about people Priyanka hinted at when she said she was subjected to politics, this meeting was sure interesting to observe. What are your thoughts here?

