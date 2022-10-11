Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas never fails to make waves with her social media presence and she did it again! The actor has taken the internet by storm with her latest pictures from a friend’s wedding. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas travelled all the way to Dallas, Texas to attend the festivities. Priyanka-Nick’s fans cannot get over the duo’s classy pictures on Instagram. Priyanka captioned them, “To witness the beautiful union of 2 wonderful people always gets me. Connie and Jesse your love is so beautiful. May you always have joy and happiness in your life. Thank you for inviting us to be a part of it. Also @tialouwho and @cavanaughjames damn! I missed y’all! #chengingtopowell.”Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Writes Empowering Note to Support Anti-Hijab Protests in Iran: 'Jin Jiyan, Azaadi...'

Priyanka Chopra made heads turn in a sexy red strapless with a plunging neckline for the main event. The figure-hugging red gown accentuated her curves and wrapped up her stylish look with dainty earrings, statement rings, and sleek bracelets. Nick Jonas, on the other hand, looked dapper in a double-breasted grey suit set and matching straight-fit pants. He finished his look with a white button-up shirt, a chic watch, and a curled hairdo. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Jonas Interviews US Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington DC, Discusses Pay Parity And Gun Control

PRIYANKA CHOPRA-NICK JONAS’ LATEST PICTURES FROM TEXAS

In the stunning pictures, Priyanka struck a sexy pose with her husband Nick Jonas followed by a couple of pictures with their friends. She also shared washroom and mirror selfies, and her fans are loving every bit of it. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas perfectly complemented each other in the second last candid as they share a hearty laugh.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who have been married for almost 4 years now, welcomed their little baby girl earlier this year via surrogacy. On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has a busy year ahead with much awaited Bollywood venture ‘Jee Le Zara‘ also starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. She also has Russo Brother’s Amazon series Citadel, followed by Its All Coming Back To Me, and Ending Things.

