Home

Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra Flaunts Sindoor, Wears Velvet Lehenga at Her Diwali Bash With Nick Jonas – Check Viral Pics

Priyanka Chopra Flaunts Sindoor, Wears Velvet Lehenga at Her Diwali Bash With Nick Jonas – Check Viral Pics

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas organised a Diwali bash for their friends and family members in Los Angeles. Here are a few photos floating on the internet from the party.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate Diwali in LA

Priyanka Chopra Diwali party pics: Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas celebrated Diwali this year at a restaurant in Los Angeles. A few photos of the couple are going viral on the internet in which the two are seen all decked for the festivities. While Priyanka goes all big on fashion and wears a maroon-coloured velvet lehenga with a contrasting white lace skirt, Nick also embraces Indian culture and dresses up in a white kurta-pyjama with a printed bandhgala jacket. The photos also show their friends and Nick’s brother Joe Jonas dressed up stylishly in a blue chikankari kurta.

Trending Now

You may like to read

While Priyanka looks stunning in that deep berry-coloured lehenga, it is her styling that takes away all the attention. The former Miss World ties her hair back in a clean and severe updo with lots of flowers in her bun and applies a dark berry shade on her lips. She wears diamond jewellery (Bulgari?) and a matching coloured bindi. Priyanka’s sindoor in the same shade of maroon does all the talking here though. She creates a statement this Diwali and looks absolutely fantastic.

Check out Priyanka Chopra’s Diwali 2023 pics here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OFFICIALPRIYANKA&NICKUPDATES (@nickyankafanpage)

The actor earlier shared a glimpse of her daughter’s second Diwali prep. She took to social media and dropped a photo of the cute rangoli created by her one-year-old girl.

Both Nick and Priyanka promote Indian traditions in the West and embrace the colours and diversity of India there. The Bollywood actor is especially seen making efforts to speak for the rights and concerns of the South East Asian community in the industry. Priyanka is expected to share her photos from this year’s Diwali party on the internet soon. Watch this space to have a look at those photos as well!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.