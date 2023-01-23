Home

Priyanka Chopra Gets Trolled For Hiding Baby Malti’s Photos Again, Netizens Say ‘Don’t Post If You Don’t Want to Show’

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took their baby daughter, Malti to the Malibu beach for a fun Sunday evening. However, the fans seemed irked by Priyanka's post. Read on.

Priyanka Chopra trolled: Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas is vacationing with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The family is having fun at Malibu beach in California. On Monday morning, Priyanka took to social media to share a few lovely photos from her holiday. In the photos, she once again hid the photos of her baby girl with tiny heart emojis. And that’s exactly what didn’t go down well with her fans and many social media users.

Priyanka’s post is full of comments with people asking her why did she have to put the picture of her daughter if she is not comfortable showing her face. In one picture, the actor is seen holding Malti while looking down from a balcony; in another, she is seen posing with Nick while holding the baby in her arms.

CHECK PRIYANKA CHOPRA’S NEW VIRAL PICS WITH HER BABY DAUGHTER:

One social media user wrote in the comments, “Don’t post pictures of your baby if you don’t want anyone to see them! Very simple …. (sic),” another said, “I have to agree. If you do not want to show the child, don’t post anything w her in it. Pretty simple. 🤷🏼‍♀️(sic).” Check more comments here:

Priyanka and Nick became parents last year and had their first baby via surrogacy. The actor later revealed in an interview that they decided to choose surrogacy because of some medical complications with her. While talking to British Vogue, the former Miss World said, “I’ve developed a tough hide when people talk about me. But it’s so painful when they talk about my daughter. I’m like, ‘Keep her out of it.’ I know what it felt like to hold her little hands when they were trying to find her veins. So no, she’s not going to be gossip. I’ve been really protective of this chapter of my life with my daughter. Because it’s not about my life only. It’s hers too.”

On the work front, Priyanka will be returning to Bollywood with ‘Jee Le Zara’ alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. Directed by Farhan Akhtar, the film will go on the floor this year.