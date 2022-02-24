Mumbai: A few days ago, actor and comedian Rosie O’Donnell had shared a TikTok video on Instagram in which she talked how she met Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas at a restaurant in Malibu and called her famous author Deepak Chopra’s daughter. She said, “So when I said, ‘Hi Nick Jonas, you were great in Kingdom’ and ‘Hi (Priyanka) I know your dad.’ She goes, ‘You do? Who’s my dad?’ And I am like, ‘Deepak’. She’s like, ‘No and Chopra is a common name,’ I felt so embarrassed.” In the video, she apologised to Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas for greeting them in such an awkward way, she said, “Nick Jonas, I apologise, and to the Chopra wife, I apologise too.”Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Wears Nick Jonas’s Yellow Shirt, Fans Say ‘My Brother In-law Has No Clothes’

Giving a befitting reply to the comedian, Priyanka Chopra said, "Hi everyone. Some thoughts. I have never taken myself so seriously to think everyone would know who I am, or my work for that matter. But if you wanted to make a public apology for a very awkward private encounter, I think it probably best to take the time to Google my name before doing it or even try to reach out directly. We ALL deserve to be respected for our unique individuality and not be referred to as 'someone' or 'wife', especially in a sincere apology. If we can learn to respect our differences in an authentic way, the world we raise our children in will be amazing."

PeeCee further added, "Also PS – As I've said before, not all Chopras are related to the great Deepak, just as not all Smiths are related to the legendary Will Smith." Priyanka's husband Nick Jonas hailed her on his Instagram Stories by reacting to the note, saying, "Well said, my love."

A few months ago, Priyanka was left baffled when a news article called her ‘wife of Nick Jonas’.