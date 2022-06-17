Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, through surrogacy in January 2022. The baby girl had spent 100 days in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and revealed the rollercoaster journey of being a parent. On the occasion of Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra’s birthday, the actor treated fans by sharing the latest picture of her daughter Malti Marie. Baby Malti looked all cosy in the arms of her Nani (grandmother), while mommy Priyanka posed with them keeping one hand on the munchkin.Also Read - A Tour Inside Priyanka Chopra's Luxurious Yet Warm Mansion In Los Angeles, Take A Look - Watch Video

While giving a sneak peek from Madhu Chopra’s birthday celebrations, Priyanka Chopra captioned the post, “Happiest birthday Mama. May you always smile that infectious smile of yours. You inspire me so much with your zest for life and experiences every single day! Your solo Europe tour was the best birthday celebration I’ve seen in a while. Love you to the moon and back Nani.

@drmadhuakhourichopra". However, our eyes are on only Malti! It looks like she resembles daddy Nick Jonas.

Check Priyanka’s daughter Malti’s adorable picture



Reacting to the picture, Nick Jonas commented with cake and smiley emoji.

On Mother’s Day 2022, Priyanka shared the first photo of her baby Malti, revealing that the little one had to be kept in the NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) for 100 days under observation.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in international projects such as It’s All Coming Back To Me, and the series Citadel. In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa.