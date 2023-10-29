Home

Priyanka Chopra looked like a vision to behold in a floral printed saree for the Jio MAMI film festival in Mumbai - Watch viral video!

Priyanka Chopra landed in Mumbai on Friday to attend the Jio Mumbai Film Festival. The global icon made heads turn with her fishtail gown on day 1. She now stole the limelight with her desi avatar in a beautiful floral printed saree. The ‘Citadel‘ actor posed for the paps with the sunglasses and then went on to pose without them. Priyanka Chopra greeted them with folded hands and said ‘Namaste.’ She wore a white coloured floral saree with a blue border. Priyanka paired her saree with a matching blouse featuring a deep plunging neckline. She accentuated her neckline with a chic neck choker and studs. PeeCee made a sexy statement with bold red lips and winged eyeliner.

Priyanka Chopra’s video in the saree from the MAMI film festival went viral in no time. Her fans dropped fire and heart-eye emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “She’s endowed with a powerful personality! (sic).” Another user wrote, “She looking so beautiful yaar most favourite actress ❤️❤️🙌 (sic).” The third user wrote, “Just looking like a wow.” Her confidence 🔥… She knows she z d best (sic).” The fourth wrote, “Jaw dropping Gorgeous 😍 (sic).”

