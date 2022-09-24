Priyanka Chopra Night Out in New York: Actor Priyanka Chopra is currently in New York as one of the speakers for the UN General Assembly. Amidst the seminars and spending time with her munchkin Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, she was seen spending time with her husband Nick Jonas and some friends. PeeCee was enjoying every minute of her time at her Sona restaurant in New York City. Priyanka Chopra raised the hotness level in a sexy strappy black dress with backless details. She accentuated her look with bold smoky eyes. The Sky is Pink actor finished her look with a pair of hoop earrings and a matching black small purse. Nick Jonas, on the other hand, kept it casual with a printed shirt.Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Flaunts Hot Bod in Backless Dress, Joins Nick Jonas For Dinner at New York Restaurant - See Pics

Priyanka Chopra shared a glimpse of her night out with Nick Jonas and friends on her Instagram. She captioned the video, “A NYC night out with some of my favorites. @sonanewyork.” She was seen jumping into her car, giving the thumbs up, and winking at the camera. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Empowering Speech From UN Event Goes Viral: 'All is Not Well...' - Watch Video

WATCH PRIYANKA CHOPRA’S VIDEO WITH NICK JONAS AND FRIENDS:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Throws Nick Jonas’ 30th Birthday Party at Golf Club, Watch Stunning Video

The remaining video showed glimpses of Priyanka and her guests as well as some of the aesthetically pleasing furnishings of her restaurant. In one of the photos, she is seen enjoying a golgappa,’ while in another, she is seen posing with Nick Jonas. She also posed for a photo with Malala Yousafzai, the recipient of the Noble Peace Prize.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will appear in It’s All Coming Back To Me. She also has Citadel by the Russo Brothers, which will make its debut on the popular OTT site Amazon Prime Videos. She will also appear in Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif’s road trip movie Jee Le Zaraa by Farhan Akhtar.

Watch this space for more updates on Priyanka Chopra!