Priyanka Chopra in Rs 2.35 Lakh Satin Gown, Slays Sassy Pink in Its Full Glory – See Pics

Priyanka Chopra takes LA by storm in her bright pink satin gown with thigh-high slit as she attends the premiere of Citadel with Richard Madden. Check out her latest pictures from the event.

Priyanka Chopra at Citadel premiere in LA (Photo: AP)

Los Angeles: Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas attended the Los Angeles premiere of her upcoming series ‘Citadel’ on Wednesday morning. She was accompanied by the team of the series including her co-star Richard Madden and the director duo, Russo Brothers. Several pictures and videos of Priyanka are now going viral on social media and the actor looks absolutely gorgeous in her bright pink gown.

Priyanka Chopra walked the red carpet of the LA event in a deep pink silk gown that sat right on her curves and did wonders against her skin tone. Keeping it all about her dress, she went subtle with her jewellery and flaunted her hair in a straight middle-parted do. The former Miss World further applied berry shade on her lips and looked striking.

CHECK PRIYANKA CHOPRA SLAYING HER RED CARPET LOOK IN A PINK SATIN GOWN:

The beautiful pink gown is by the designer label Roksanda and costs Rs 2,35,900. The official website of the designer describes it as “The Orien dress smoothly drapes and pleats in perfect harmony. The complimenting cape and fitted knot waist tie this sumptuous dress together (sic).”

Priyanka Chopra has been going for bold shades and solid looks for her promotional tour these days. The actor rocked a beautiful bright green Valentino gown at the Rome premiere of her show after she stunned in a full red satin number in London. The actor began her promotional journey in India and wore a voluminous blue and black gown with a huge bow at the back for the premiere of Citadel in Mumbai.

Her series will be premiering with its initial two episodes this Friday on Amazon Prime Video. Citadel is a whole spy universe that is being conceptualised by the director duo across India, Italy, and Mexico. For the Indian part of the series, the team has got Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu on board. The series will be directed by Raj and DK.

Your thoughts on Priyanka’s pink look though?

