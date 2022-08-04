Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas as once again shelling out a major couple goals with their latest pic. On Thursday, American singer Nick Jonas shared an unseen pic with PC from her birthday festivities and oh boy! It’s just too hot to handle. In the mushy photo, the power couple can be seen happily posing together as Priyanka looks totally lost in her husband’s arms. Nick Jonas captioned the post: “Lady in red.”Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Dances Like No One’s Watching at Diljit Dosanjh’s Concert – Watch Viral Videos

In the picture, Priyanka Chopra can be seen posing in a sizzling hot cutout red dress and no wonder she totally slayed in it. The actress can be seen flaunting her curves in her bold off-shoulder dress with a slit along with cut work around the cleavage as well as the waist. Nick Jonas on the other hand kept it casual in his printed outfit and can be seen holding on to Priyanka as he hugs her from behind.

Take a look at Nick Jonas’ post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)



For the uninitiated, Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas celebrated her 40th birthday in Mexico with family and friends. The couple was joined by actress mom Madhu Chopra, her manager Anjula Acharia and cousin Parineeti Chopra among others.

This was Priyanka’s first birthday after becoming a mother to daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Priyanka and Nick welcomed their baby girl via surrogacy and the actress also shared some adorable clicks of her lil girl from the birthday getaway.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)



On the work front, Priyanka has an interesting lineup of projects ahead. She has Citadel, which is Priyanka Chopra’s second project with Amazon Prime Video after announcing the Sangeet Project, a sangeet-themed dance reality show, which she will host with Nick Jonas and also the much-awaited Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.