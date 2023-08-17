Home

Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra Parts Ways With Her New York Restaurant Sona; Here’s Why

Priyanka Chopra Parts Ways With Her New York Restaurant Sona; Here’s Why

If the reports are to be believed, Priyanka Chopra has quit her New York restaurant Sona to broaden her ambitions on a more global scale. Nevertheless, the restaurant will stay operational.

Priyanka Chopra leaves Sona. (Image Credits: Instagram)

It has been two years since actress Priyanka Chopra opened her restaurant Sona in New York City. However, to everyone’s surprise, now the actress has decided to step away from the restaurant. Confirming the news, her representative told People that Priyanka Chopra has stepped away from her partnership at Sona. The restaurant is famous for serving various flavours of delicious Indian cuisine. After the actress’ exit, the operations of Sona will be handled by its co-founder Maneesh K Goyal.

Trending Now

Priyanka Chopra quits Sona

In a statement, Priyanka Chopra’s representative said that bringing Sona to life will invariably be a proud and significant moment in the actress’ career. However, stepping away from Sona will allow her to broaden her ambitions on a more global scale. The statement further shared that the former beauty queen is excited about the possibilities that await her.

According to the co-founder Maneesh K Goyal, Priyanka Chopra was the creative force behind the restaurant. He was quoted as saying, “We’re grateful for her partnership and support. While she will no longer be involved as a creative partner moving forward, she remains in the Sona family and we are excited for our respective new chapters ahead.”

Fans react to Priyanka Chopra’s latest movie

As the news reached Instagram, several netizens posted “why” in the comments section. A fan said, “Aww man I am so bummed!! I wanted to celebrate my 40th birthday there. I hope she’s okay. This was a dream of hers.” Another one wrote, “Oh no Nick named that restaurant.” One more commented in disappointment, “I hope she’s okay because this restaurant was her dream.”

What’s next for Priyanka Chopra?

Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in her Hollywood film, Heads of State. In addition to this, she will also lead the second season of her popular show Citadel. The actress also reportedly has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the lineup. While it was believed that Priyanka Chopra has left the project, recently producer Reema Kagti has hinted that the film will go on floors with the original cast. It remains to be seen if the diva will be a part of the movie.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES