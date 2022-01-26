Mumbai: Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas recently became parents of a baby girl and ever since the couple broke news on their respective social media handles, there were reports that Priyanka has planned to opt out of the film Jee Le Zara also featuring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.Also Read - Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Welcomed a Baby Girl, Cousin Meera Chopra Confirms

The makers of Jee Le Zara are also reportedly worried after she announced the good news. However, a source close to the actor revealed that Priyanka is not at all leaving the film and the rumours are baseless. The source spoke to E-Times and reported, "The rumours about Priyanka Chopra opting out of the film are completely baseless and untrue".

The news website had reported Priyanka wants to devote her time and energy to her first baby and therefore the producers, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani are exploring other options that can replace Priyanka in the film.

In 2021, Priyanka Chopra announced Jee Le Zara, and shared a picture with Alia and Katrina. Billed as a road trip drama, the film is produced by Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, and Tiger Baby, headed by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. While this team is associated with making movies with the theme of its characters identifying their true identities through a trip – talk of Dil Chahta Hai, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and Dil Dhadakne Do – there hasn’t been a movie that is wholly based on the girls taking the trip alone.

The film is yet to go on the floors.