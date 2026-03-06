Home

Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra is one of the presenters at Oscars 2026, joins Robert Downey Jr. and Anne Hathaway

Priyanka Chopra is one of the presenters at Oscars 2026, joins Robert Downey Jr. and Anne Hathaway

Academy Awards 2026: Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be seen presenting Oscars 2026 after 10 years.

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas is set to return as a presenter at one of the world’s most prestigious award ceremonies, the Academy Awards. On Thursday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced a new list of stars who will present at the 98th Oscars, which will be held on March 15 at the Dolby Theatre in the United States. Priyanka’s name was revealed alongside Hollywood actors Robert Downey Jr. and Anne Hathaway. The actor also shared the news with her fans on Instagram, posting about the upcoming 2026 Academy Awards.

Priyanka shared the announcement, captioning it, “The 2026 Academy Awards.” During the gala, the AMPAS will present Academy Awards in 24 categories, honouring films released in 2025. This year, the casting directors will also be nominated, giving them the credit for a successful film. Best Casting will be presented as a new category.

Chopra has previously presented an award at the Academy Awards in 2016. Apart from her, Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone also served as a presenter at the 2023 Oscars, the same year when the film RRR won the Best Original Song award for Naatu Naatu. Priyanka has also been a presenter at other major international award shows, including the Golden Globe Awards and the Primetime Emmy Awards in the past.

Other presenters announced by the Academy include Paul Mescal, Will Arnett and Gwyneth Paltrow. Additionally, 2025’s best actor winners Adrien Brody and Mikey Madison, along with supporting actor winners Kieran Culkin and Zoe Saldana, will return to present awards in acting categories, maintaining the Oscars tradition.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.