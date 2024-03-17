Priyanka Chopra Joins Disney’s Tiger as Narrator: ‘A Film All Moms Can Relate To’

Home

Priyanka Chopra to narrate Disneynature's upcoming film 'Tiger'. Disney+ Hotstar will release Disneynature's upcoming film 'Tiger' on Earth Day. Scroll down for further details.

Priyanka Chopra aka our Desi girl, is all set to lend her voice to Disneynature’s upcoming film Tiger. The movie which will be released on Disney+ Hotstar revolves around understanding the intricacies of the intriguing world of one of our planet’s most loved creatures. The narrative centres on Ambar, a young tigress, nurturing her cubs in the lush and renowned forests of India. Priyanka expressed her excitement, stating that this tale would strike a chord with mothers everywhere.

Priyanka during a conversation said, “It’s just wonderful to be able to be a part of something so special and to tell the story of this magnificent animal that comes from my country—I was very honoured.” Talking about the relatability of the narrative, the actress added, “I have always loved tigers, and I feel a kinship with the female tiger—I feel very protective of my family. Ambar’s journey is something I think every mom would really relate to.”

Meanwhile, in a press release by Disney, the film talks about how “the cubs—curious, rambunctious, and at times a bit clumsy—have a lot to learn from their savvy mother, who will do all she can to keep them safe from pythons, bears, and marauding male tigers.”

When will Tiger Premier?

The Disneynature’s upcoming film Tiger will premiere on Earth Day, which will be celebrated on April 22, 2024. The movie is helmed by Mark Linfield, and co-directed by Vanessa Berlowitz and Rob Sullivan. Further, Linfield, Berlowitz, and Roy Conli have produced the movie.

Coming to Priyanka’s workfront, the actress recently signed her next Hollywood film, ‘The Bluff’. Chopra will work with Karl Urban. Priyanka Chopra took to her social media and shared the news and wrote, “Now and then we had a hope that if we lived and were good, God would permit us to be pirates. (Mark Twain).”

Besides ‘The Bluff,’ the actress is involved in several Hollywood projects, such as ‘Head of State’ alongside John Cena and ‘Citadel 2.’ Additionally, she is set to make her return to Bollywood in the much-awaited ‘Jee Le Zara’ with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

