It’s a big one for actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas as she has bagged an exciting Hollywood project with legendary music icon Celine Dion who sang My Heart Will Go On From Titanic and Sam Heughan in a movie, reportedly titled Text For You. The Bollywood diva on early Wednesday, took to social media to announce the project. She shared a screenshot of an article from Deadline and wrote: “So excited to kick start this amazing movie with such incredible people! Jim Strouse, Sam Heughan, Celine Dion. It’s my honour. Let’s gooooo!” Also Read - Neha Kakkar's Bridal Look Inspired by Priyanka Chopra's Sabyasachi Wedding Look? See Pics to Decide

According to the reports, Text For You is the remake of a 2016 German film, SMS Fur Dich which itself is based on a novel by Sofie Cramer. Priyanka will be playing the role of a heartbroken widow who sends love-filled texts on her dead fiance’s phone number only to find out that it has been assigned to someone else now. The phone number gets allotted to Sam Heughan who is also heartbroken. It is said that they both end up meeting and Celine Dion’s music gives them the audacity to love again. The film will be directed by Jim Strouse.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has a few more films lined up in her kitty and they are The White Tiger, Matrix 4, We Can Be Heroes and Citadel.

We wish her all the best for her new project!